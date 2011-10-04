BRATISLAVA Oct 4 Parties in Slovakia's centre-right government coalition failed to find consensus on Tuesday on supporting a plan to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund but will continue talks on the matter, one of the party leaders said.

"So far there has been no agreement on the euro bailout fund, talks will continue, we have a week left," said Bela Bugar, head of the Most-Hid party.

A junior coalition member, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, has been opposing an agreement of European leaders on beefing up the European Financial Stability Facility, bringing the Slovak coalition to the brink of collapse and raising doubt over the plan's future. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)