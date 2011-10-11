RPT-Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Slovakia's parliament has scheduled a vote on a plan to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund for just after 2000 GMT on Tuesday, parliament speaker Richard Sulik said.
The assembly is expected to vote against the plan -- the government lacks a majority because a rebellious junior coalition partner opposes the EFSF proposal.
That would bring down the cabinet of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, who has tied a confidence motion to the ballot on expanding the euro zone's safety net.
But the plan to expand the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is expected to go through in a repeated vote, possibly before the end of this week. The main opposition party has said it was ready to discuss support for the EFSF deal once the government falls. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Martin Santa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.