BRATISLAVA Oct 11 Slovakia's parliament has scheduled a vote on a plan to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund for just after 2000 GMT on Tuesday, parliament speaker Richard Sulik said.

The assembly is expected to vote against the plan -- the government lacks a majority because a rebellious junior coalition partner opposes the EFSF proposal.

That would bring down the cabinet of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova, who has tied a confidence motion to the ballot on expanding the euro zone's safety net.

But the plan to expand the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is expected to go through in a repeated vote, possibly before the end of this week. The main opposition party has said it was ready to discuss support for the EFSF deal once the government falls. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Martin Santa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)