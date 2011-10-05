BRATISLAVA Oct 5 The main Slovak opposition party Smer will not support ratification of a plan to strengthen the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund in a parliamentary vote set for Oct 11, the party's chief Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

Fico's votes may be needed for ratification because the ruling coalition is disunited over the plan. Fico has repeatedly said he would vote in favour in any future vote on the condition that there is a reconstruction of the cabinet or an early election.

Fico told a news conference he saw high probability that the coalition would in the end unite to back the ratification. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)