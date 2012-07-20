LJUBLJANA, July 20 Slovenia's parliament
postponed voting on reforms the government says are crucial for
the country's financial stability, Prime Minister Janez Jansa
said late on Thursday.
The first vote was on a golden fiscal rule to enforce
balanced budgets in coming years, and the second a proposed new
state holding firm that would take over bad loans of state-owned
banks.
The government had asked parliament to vote on both laws on
Friday.
"The situation in Slovenia is very serious," though there
was still time to gain the confidence of the financial markets,
Jansa told the national TV Slovenia after the votes were
postponed.
"If we do the right steps in the autumn we will be able to
get new loans then," he added.
