DUBLIN, April 12 Slovenia's financial problems are not on the agenda of the meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday, the chairman of the meeting, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Large amounts of bad loans in Slovenia's banking sector have raised concerns in the markets that the country may be the next in line after Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece to require a euro zone bailout.

But while euro zone finance ministers, meeting in Dublin, will discuss all the other problem countries in the 17-nation bloc that shares the euro, Slovenia will not be discussed.

"Slovenia is not on the agenda," Dijsselbloem told reporters on entering the meeting.