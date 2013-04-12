DUBLIN, April 12 Slovenia's financial problems
are not on the agenda of the meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Friday, the chairman of the meeting, Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
Large amounts of bad loans in Slovenia's banking sector have
raised concerns in the markets that the country may be the next
in line after Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece to
require a euro zone bailout.
But while euro zone finance ministers, meeting in Dublin,
will discuss all the other problem countries in the 17-nation
bloc that shares the euro, Slovenia will not be discussed.
"Slovenia is not on the agenda," Dijsselbloem told reporters
on entering the meeting.