BRUSSELS Dec 12 The results of health tests of Slovenia's banks show that the country will not need to ask the euro zone for a bailout, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

The test showed that Slovenian banks needed 4.7 billion euros in fresh capital -- an amount the government is likely to be able to raise on its own.

"Today it is clear that Slovenia can proceed with the repair of its financial sector without turning to her European partners for financial assistance," Rehn said in a statement.