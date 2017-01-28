LISBON Jan 28 Southern European leaders meet on
Saturday in Lisbon to discuss growing challenges, from the
refugee crisis to rising borrowing costs and low economic
growth, at a time when rising populism has increased political
uncertainty in Europe.
The group, which brings together France, Italy, Spain,
Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Malta, was reminded this week of
their economic vulnerabilities as bond yields surged to one-year
highs in Italy, Portugal and France.
While the rise in yields came mostly due to expectations of
inflation and growth-boosting policies in the United States,
they also reflect investor concerns over Southern Europe's
highly indebted economies and political outlook. Greece, Italy
and Portugal have the biggest debt loads in Europe.
The region, sometimes referred to as "Club Med" even though
Portugal is not on the Mediterranean, was the centre of the euro
zone debt crisis, when Portugal, Spain, Cyprus and Greece all
received bailouts.
Greece has still not recovered and is under its third
lifeline, but disagreement between the European Union and IMF
over the programme has rekindled fears of a new crisis
there.
Political concerns in the region are centred on France,
where far-right leader Marine Le Pen leads opinion polls ahead
of an April presidential election. In Italy, the populist 5-Star
Movement is the second-largest party as the likelihood of
elections this year rise.
"These are troubled times and each (of the countries) has
their own concerns," said Antonio Barroso, senior analyst at
consultancy Teneo Intelligence, listing migration, security and
low growth as common concerns.
"But there will be little progress on these issues because
of elections in France and probably Italy," he said.
Saturday's meeting of the leaders is the second of what are
planned to be regular gatherings.
At the first meeting of the group in September in Athens,
the group called for European measures to boost flagging growth.
At the time, German officials urged the group not to push for
fiscal relaxation of EU rules, a call the group could make
again.
Germany, which is the eurozone's biggest creditor nation, is
unlikely to agree to such pressures ahead of its own elections
later this year.
Still, the clout of the "Club Med" nations is likely to grow
as with Britain's departure from the European Union it is set to
gain a blocking minority on EU policies.
