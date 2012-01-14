BRUSSELS Jan 14 France risks another
downgrade of its sovereign credit rating if its public debt and
budget deficit deteriorate further, Standard & Poor's said on
Saturday, a day after it cut the country's top-notch AAA rating
by one notch to AA+.
"The deficits could increase from the relatively high levels
where they are already and reach certain thresholds in the
general government debt and deficit ratios, which might lead to
another lowering of the rating," S&P credit analyst Moritz
Kraemer told a conference call.
Kraemer said the ratings agency was not considering a break
up of the single currency area and that such a scenario was not
being factored into its ratings decisions.
(Writing by Luke Baker and Robin Emmott)