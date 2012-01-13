PARIS Jan 13 Standard & Poor's will cut the credit ratings of Italy, Spain and Portugal by two notches and downgrade France and Austria by one notch, French daily Les Echos said on Friday, without citing its sources.

The newspaper said that S&P would spare Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Luxembourg in its long-awaited adjustment of euro zone sovereign ratings.

It said the announcement would come at around 2130 GMT.

