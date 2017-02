MADRID, June 9 Spain's decision to ask for European aid for its banks reflected the commitment of all the members of the euro zone to their common currency, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said at a news conference on Saturday.

He said that the amount of the rescue, a maximum of 100 billion euros ($124.67 billion), was more than enough and provided a margin of security that no one could question. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting By Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sarah White)