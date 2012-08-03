* Rajoy, on EU aid, says will do what's best for Spaniards
* Spain ready to seek aid but conditions needed first-source
* Many analysts believe Spanish bailout is inevitable
* Liquidity position, funding costs remain manageable
MADRID, Aug 3 Spain inched closer to seeking a
sovereign bailout on Friday as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
opened the door to a request, although he said he needed first
to know the attached conditions as well as the form the rescue
would take.
At a news conference on Friday, the first he has attended
after the weekly cabinet meeting since he took power in
December, Rajoy said no decision could be taken until further
details are agreed.
But he said he was ready to do what is best for the country.
He went further than he did on Thursday when, during a press
appearance with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, Rajoy three
times declined to say whether he would seek aid and trigger a
concerted action of the European Central Bank and the European
Union rescue funds to bring down Spain's borrowing costs.
"I will do, as I always do, what I believe to be in the best
interest of the Spanish people," Rajoy said on Friday.
"We still don't know what these measures are," he said,
reference to a comment by European Central Bank president Mario
Draghi that the bank was examining non-conventional measures to
defend the euro.
"What I want to know is what these measures are, what they
mean and whether they are appropriate and, in light of the
circumstances, we will make a decision, but I have still not
taken any decision," he said.
