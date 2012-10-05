BRUSSELS Oct 5 - A request from the Spanish government for a bailout is not imminent, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

The official, with knowledge of preparations for the meeting of euro zone finance ministers due on Monday, was commenting on media reports that a request from Madrid for some form of financial help from the euro zone could come as soon as this weekend.

"There has been no demand from Spain. I am quite confident that if it were to come, it is not imminent," the official said.