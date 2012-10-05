BRIEF-Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Investar Holding
* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
BRUSSELS Oct 5 - A request from the Spanish government for a bailout is not imminent, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.
The official, with knowledge of preparations for the meeting of euro zone finance ministers due on Monday, was commenting on media reports that a request from Madrid for some form of financial help from the euro zone could come as soon as this weekend.
"There has been no demand from Spain. I am quite confident that if it were to come, it is not imminent," the official said.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 Argentina's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 24.75 percent for the eleventh consecutive week on Tuesday, saying consumer price expectations showed "mixed signals."
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.