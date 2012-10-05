BRIEF-Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Investar Holding
* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
BRUSSELS Oct 5 Market conditions are not bad enough to make Spain request any kind of financing help from the euro zone, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.
"If you look at the current market situation, I see no need for Spain to apply for any programme. The market situation is far away from any need for a full macroeconomic programme," the senior official, with knowledge of preparations for euro zone finance ministers discussions, said.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 Argentina's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 24.75 percent for the eleventh consecutive week on Tuesday, saying consumer price expectations showed "mixed signals."
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.