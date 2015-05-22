(Fixes headline)
MADRID May 22 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Friday that Spain deserved to take on more
responsibility in Europe and its Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos had the right skills to chair the Eurogroup, though he
stopped short of formally backing him.
"Luis de Guindos has exceptional qualities, ... he is very
much appreciated by all of the colleagues within the Eurogroup,"
Sapin said at a news conference in Madrid when asked about
whether he would back de Guindos to be the next Eurogroup chief.
He declined to comment further, adding that a consensus
needed to be reached within the Eurogroup.
