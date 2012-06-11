MADRID, June 11 The Spanish Treasury said it
will continue to tap debt markets with regular auctions,
sticking to its funding programme after requesting European
financing to recapitalise its weakest banks.
The 17-nation currency area agreed to lend Spain up to 100
billion euros on Saturday and Madrid has said it will specify
exactly how much it needs once it receives independent audits on
its lenders.
In a statement published on the economy ministry website
late on Sunday, the government said it also remained committed
to its fiscal consolidation programme and structural reforms.
Spain is due to auction 12 and 18-month T-bills on June 19
and bonds on June 21.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by John Stonestreet)