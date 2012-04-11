DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
BERLIN, April 11 Germany's finance ministry said on Wednesday it regretted that the "huge efforts" Spain was making to reform its economy were not recognised by financial markets, where Spanish government debt yields have surged on concerns about its deficit.
"Since the outbreak of the crisis Spain has carried out wide-ranging reforms in a number of areas including financial policy, the labour market and the banking sector," said German finance ministry spokesman Johannes Blankenheim.
"We regret that the markets have not yet fully recognised these enormous reform efforts," he told a news conference. He described the state of Spain's economy as "better than many industrialised countries who are not members of the euro zone". (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Sarah Marsh; Writing by Stephen Brown)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.