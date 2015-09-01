BRIEF-Collins Foods says unit acquires 16 KFC restaurants in Netherlands
* Unit has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 16 KFC restaurants located in Netherlands from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands
BERLIN, Sept 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised Spain's reform efforts on Tuesday, saying the country was helping Europe gradually recover from its crisis.
"The situation on the labour market is still serious, but many new jobs are being created and thus Spain is contributing to Europe pulling itself out of the crisis step by step," Merkel told a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Berlin. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madelin Chambers; Writing by Caroline Copley)
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's government on Wednesday postponed a much-awaited decision on potential budget freezes and tax hikes for this year, saying that the final numbers depend on upcoming court rulings that are expected to help the government raise revenues.