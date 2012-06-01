(Adds detail)
BERLIN, June 1 The German government shifted
ground on Friday, supporting a European Commission proposal to
give Spain more time to reduce its budget deficit, in a sign
Berlin is prepared to take a more flexible approach to tackling
the euro debt crisis.
The European Commission called this week for Spain to be
given an extra year to make the cuts demanded of it, because it
is forecast to be in recession this year and next.
Until now, Berlin has been cool to any measures that dilute
austerity drives.
"Spain presented a stability programme in which it stated
its clear intention to reach the 3 percent threshold in 2013,"
German finance ministry spokesman Johannes Blankenheim told a
news conference when asked about the Commission proposal.
"We support Spain in its efforts to implement the necessary
measures. But we also recognise that because of negative
economic developments it will be difficult for Spain to reach
its goals."
Asked if this meant that he supported giving Spain more
time, he replied: "I think that's what I've been saying."
"Spain is meeting its obligations in the deficit procedure,
so we see no reason to escalate this procedure," Blankenheim
added. "The Spanish government is moving decisively to implement
the required reforms and the German government is convinced that
this decisiveness will be reflected in the markets."
Madrid had aimed to cut its budget deficit to three percent
of GDP next year.
But having realised its 2011 shortfall was far higher than
anticipated, it would have to lop around six percentage points
off the deficit in two years to get there, a level of cuts
economists say would choke an economy already in recession.
Spanish borrowing costs have soared on fears about the
country's banking sector, which is beset by bad loans, and its
heavily indebted regions. Many experts now expect it to need a
Greek-style bailout although the government insists it will not.
GROWTH STRATEGY
EU leaders have been searching for a growth strategy to run
in parallel with efforts to cut debt.
New French President Francois Hollande, Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti and others have called for a refocus on
efforts to get the European economy moving.
The measures discussed until now - 'project bonds' backed by
the EU budget to finance infrastructure spending, doubling the
paid-in capital of the European Investment Bank and redirecting
EU structural funds to areas which might reap short-term growth
rewards - will help a little but will not make a significant
difference, economists say.
Giving Spain 50 percent more time to complete its
debt-cutting could be more of a help.
The European Union's executive has also pressed for a form
of European "banking union" with cross-border deposit guarantees
and a bank resolution fund.
That would help ward off the threat of a bank run by
depositors fearing their country could leave the currency bloc
and redenominate their euros into a vastly devalued national
currency.
Berlin continues to reject those proposals.
Blankenheim said his government did not see how these ideas
would help solve the debt crisis in the short term.
