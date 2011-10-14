BRUSSELS Oct 14 The European Commission said on Friday Spain has taken significant steps to consolidate its public financing.

Asked about a decision by ratings agency Standard and Poor's to downgrade Spain's credit rating, Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said the European Union executive would not comment on the debt assessment directly.

But he said: "Spain has taken significant measures to consolidate its public financing and to achieve the objectives agreed with the European partners by for example the adoption of additional budgetary measures in August and September."

He added: "Those corrective measures are aimed at making it possible to achieve this deficit reduction target."

Standard & Poor's cited high unemployment, tightening credit and high private-sector debt among reasons for cutting Spain's long-term rating to AA- from AA on Friday. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)