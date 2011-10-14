BRUSSELS Oct 14 The European Commission said on
Friday Spain has taken significant steps to consolidate its
public financing.
Asked about a decision by ratings agency Standard and Poor's
to downgrade Spain's credit rating, Commission spokesman Amadeu
Altafaj said the European Union executive would not comment on
the debt assessment directly.
But he said: "Spain has taken significant measures to
consolidate its public financing and to achieve the objectives
agreed with the European partners by for example the adoption of
additional budgetary measures in August and September."
He added: "Those corrective measures are aimed at making it
possible to achieve this deficit reduction target."
Standard & Poor's cited high unemployment, tightening credit
and high private-sector debt among reasons for cutting Spain's
long-term rating to AA- from AA on Friday.
