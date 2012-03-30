COPENHAGEN, March 30 Spain will seek to implement its newly unveiled budget measures as soon as possible to cut its deficit, the country's economy minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday, adding that any suggestion that Madrid needed emergency funds was "absurd".

"Spain considers that the budget shows the commitment to austerity and will implement it as soon as possible," he told a news conference in Copenhagen.

"What comforts markets are domestic policies. If we don't do what is needed, then there will be no rescue fund that is big enough," he said after an EU finance ministers meeting. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Daniel Flynn)