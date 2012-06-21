BERLIN, June 21 Spain could initially apply to the euro zone's temporary rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, for an expected bailout of its banks, euro zone finance ministers informally agreed on Thursday, euro zone officials said.

The EFSF loan would then be taken over by the permanent bailout fund the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), once the ESM is up and running after July 9th, the officials said.

"This was decided informally, because there is no formal request from Spain yet," one euro zone official said.

Such a solution would avoid the problem of ESM loan seniority to other Spanish borrowing that would have occurred under the permanent rescue fund and which scared investors, because in case of a Spanish default they would only get paid back after the ESM.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed two weeks ago to make up to 100 billion euros available for Madrid for that purpose and the formal Spanish request for aid is expected within the next few days. One source said it would come at next week's EU summit. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski)