BERLIN, June 21 Spain could initially apply to
the euro zone's temporary rescue fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility, for an expected bailout of its banks, euro
zone finance ministers informally agreed on Thursday, euro zone
officials said.
The EFSF loan would then be taken over by the permanent
bailout fund the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), once the
ESM is up and running after July 9th, the officials said.
"This was decided informally, because there is no formal
request from Spain yet," one euro zone official said.
Such a solution would avoid the problem of ESM loan
seniority to other Spanish borrowing that would have occurred
under the permanent rescue fund and which scared investors,
because in case of a Spanish default they would only get paid
back after the ESM.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed two weeks ago to make up
to 100 billion euros available for Madrid for that purpose and
the formal Spanish request for aid is expected within the next
few days. One source said it would come at next week's EU
summit.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski)