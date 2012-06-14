June 13 A meeting between the German and Spanish
leaders aboard a boat in Chicago in May helped speed the pace of
negotiations that produced an EU bailout for Spain's banks.
Here is a timeline of key developments:
Dec 21, 2011 - Mariano Rajoy formally sworn in as Spanish
prime minister after a November election in which his
conservatives routed a Socialist government brought low by a
burst property bubble dragging on the economy
Feb 20, 2012 - Euro zone agrees second bailout of Greece
March 2 - Rajoy sets himself a softer 2012 budget deficit
target than agreed under EU fiscal pact, citing hopes for better
growth but irritating Germany and others in Europe
March 12 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble,
concerned about new Spanish government, meets Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos in Brussels before a euro zone meeting where
Luxembourg's leader grabs de Guindos by throat for the cameras
April 30 - Schaeuble flies to Santiago de Compostela and
urges de Guindos to seek EU funds for Spanish banks
May 6 - Greek voters scorn pro-bailout parties in election,
roiling markets on fears default could mean more euro turmoil
May 7 - Rodrigo Rato quits as chairman of Spain's ailing
fourth biggest lender Bankia, paving way for its rescue
May 10 - Spain effectively nationalises Bankia
May 15 - Greek stalemate forces new election, on June 17
May 20 - Merkel invites Rajoy for talks aboard launch on
Chicago River before NATO summit. Spanish media hail "Love Boat"
after Merkel praises Rajoy's efforts to clean up Spain's
finances. But premier disembarks frustrated at Merkel's refusal
to channel aid directly to banks, without adding to state debt
May 23 - De Guindos says Bankia needs at least 9 billion
euros ($11.32 billion). Rajoy insists Spain can sort out problem
May 25 - Bankia says it actually needs 19 billion euros
May 29 - Spanish official tells Reuters "another plan" in
works now that direct bank seems unlikely
May 30 - De Guindos flies to Berlin to meet Schaeuble, who
again urges him to seek urgent aid for banks to avoid
Greek-style government bailout. Leaks later to German media give
hint of Berlin face-saving offer to channel aid to Spanish banks
June 2 - In keynote speech, Rajoy calls for EU fiscal union,
a sign of commitment to budgetary rigour that Germany is seeking
June 4 - Merkel spends evening discussing details of package
for Spanish banks with EU Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso
June 6 - Intensive telephone negotiations, with Spain still
hoping for the least possible government obligation on any loan
to help plug hole in the balance sheets of its banks
June 7 - Euro zone ministers hold secret teleconference
June 8 - Sources tell Reuters that Spain will request loan
from EU's bank support programme at teleconference the next day.
Rajoy's deputy insists there can be no deal until "at least
preliminary" audit report in on banks. IMF delivers figures,
citing at least 40 billion euros required, late on Friday
June 9 - Officials hammer out details in morning conference
call. At a second call among finance ministers, starting around
4 p.m., de Guindos finally asks for and accepts 100 billion
euros for Spain's banks. With some ministers checking watches as
Euro 2012 soccer kicks off at 6 p.m., it is over. De Guindos,
looking drained, announces the deal to Spaniards.
June 10 - Rajoy appears at news conference to insist it is
not a "rescue" and deny cowardice in letting de Guindos make the
announcement. Then flies to Poland to watch Spain play soccer.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
(Writing by Alastair Macdonald)