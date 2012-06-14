June 13 A meeting between the German and Spanish leaders aboard a boat in Chicago in May helped speed the pace of negotiations that produced an EU bailout for Spain's banks. Here is a timeline of key developments:

Dec 21, 2011 - Mariano Rajoy formally sworn in as Spanish prime minister after a November election in which his conservatives routed a Socialist government brought low by a burst property bubble dragging on the economy

Feb 20, 2012 - Euro zone agrees second bailout of Greece

March 2 - Rajoy sets himself a softer 2012 budget deficit target than agreed under EU fiscal pact, citing hopes for better growth but irritating Germany and others in Europe

March 12 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, concerned about new Spanish government, meets Economy Minister Luis de Guindos in Brussels before a euro zone meeting where Luxembourg's leader grabs de Guindos by throat for the cameras

April 30 - Schaeuble flies to Santiago de Compostela and urges de Guindos to seek EU funds for Spanish banks

May 6 - Greek voters scorn pro-bailout parties in election, roiling markets on fears default could mean more euro turmoil

May 7 - Rodrigo Rato quits as chairman of Spain's ailing fourth biggest lender Bankia, paving way for its rescue

May 10 - Spain effectively nationalises Bankia

May 15 - Greek stalemate forces new election, on June 17

May 20 - Merkel invites Rajoy for talks aboard launch on Chicago River before NATO summit. Spanish media hail "Love Boat" after Merkel praises Rajoy's efforts to clean up Spain's finances. But premier disembarks frustrated at Merkel's refusal to channel aid directly to banks, without adding to state debt

May 23 - De Guindos says Bankia needs at least 9 billion euros ($11.32 billion). Rajoy insists Spain can sort out problem

May 25 - Bankia says it actually needs 19 billion euros

May 29 - Spanish official tells Reuters "another plan" in works now that direct bank seems unlikely

May 30 - De Guindos flies to Berlin to meet Schaeuble, who again urges him to seek urgent aid for banks to avoid Greek-style government bailout. Leaks later to German media give hint of Berlin face-saving offer to channel aid to Spanish banks

June 2 - In keynote speech, Rajoy calls for EU fiscal union, a sign of commitment to budgetary rigour that Germany is seeking

June 4 - Merkel spends evening discussing details of package for Spanish banks with EU Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso

June 6 - Intensive telephone negotiations, with Spain still hoping for the least possible government obligation on any loan to help plug hole in the balance sheets of its banks

June 7 - Euro zone ministers hold secret teleconference

June 8 - Sources tell Reuters that Spain will request loan from EU's bank support programme at teleconference the next day. Rajoy's deputy insists there can be no deal until "at least preliminary" audit report in on banks. IMF delivers figures, citing at least 40 billion euros required, late on Friday

June 9 - Officials hammer out details in morning conference call. At a second call among finance ministers, starting around 4 p.m., de Guindos finally asks for and accepts 100 billion euros for Spain's banks. With some ministers checking watches as Euro 2012 soccer kicks off at 6 p.m., it is over. De Guindos, looking drained, announces the deal to Spaniards.

June 10 - Rajoy appears at news conference to insist it is not a "rescue" and deny cowardice in letting de Guindos make the announcement. Then flies to Poland to watch Spain play soccer. ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Writing by Alastair Macdonald)