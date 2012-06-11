* Greek politicians hope for better deal
* Irish minister denies Spain got better terms
* Portugal faces austerity with stoicism
By Harry Papachristou and Conor Humphries
ATHENS/DUBLIN, June 11 The friendly terms of an
international rescue for Spain have encouraged Greek politicians
to believe they can extract a better deal from creditors, but
Ireland and Portugal, fellow members of the bailout club, appear
more resigned to their fate.
In Greece, which votes in a general election on Sunday, the
radical, leftist SYRIZA party seized on the lenient Spanish
bailout announced at the weekend as evidence that austerity
measures demanded of Athens in return for a European financial
rescue plan had failed.
The party's reading of the crisis, which involves tearing up
the harsh terms of Greece's 130-billion-euro ($160 billion)
bailout and reopening negotiations with the European Union and
the International Monetary Fund, had been "fully vindicated", a
spokesman said.
More mainstream political parties support the bailout for
Greece but want to soften its terms rather than dump it
altogether. Conservative leader Antonis Samaras spoke of the
advantages of negotiating with Europe rather than fighting it.
His New Democracy is neck and neck in opinion polls with
SYRIZA, but whichever party wins on June 17, it seems likely
that the terms of Spain's 100-billion-euro ($125 billion) rescue
will put Athens on course for a new showdown with Brussels that
could determine whether Greece remains in the euro.
The nature of the Spanish bailout did not escape the notice
of ordinary Greeks, well-schooled in such matters after more
than two years of non-stop crisis.
"Spain knew how to negotiate good terms for themselves,"
said civil servant Yannis Telonis, 33. "It's too late now for us
to do the same. We have failed because we were the euro zone's
guinea pig."
Some Greeks detected signs that European leaders are ready
to concede more lenient terms as the euro zone debt crisis
spreads.
"Since more countries are in the game, it's good for us
because we will have the grounds to negotiate over better
terms," said Eleni Karakoussi, 31, a saleswoman, who said she
intended to vote for SYRIZA.
"I'm not afraid we will be forced to leave the euro zone.
I'm tired of being afraid. I only hope that we will have jobs, a
way to make ends meet after June 17."
IRRITATION IN DUBLIN
In Dublin, the government responded with irritation to
suggestions that Spain had done a better job of negotiating with
creditors than Ireland did when it secured an 85-billion-euro
($105 billion) bailout in two years ago.
"They got the exact same deal that we got," Deputy Finance
Minister Brian Hayes said during an interview with RTE radio
when asked if Spain had got a better deal.
"That the money Spain is getting is cheaper than the money
we are getting - that is fundamentally a lie," he said,
While the Irish government has raised hopes that a bailout
of Spain would help Ireland secure a better deal on refinancing
some of the tens of billions of euros of debt the government
took on to recapitalise its banks, it is not trying to change
the terms of its EU/IMF bailout programme.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's claims on Sunday that
he scored a victory by securing aid without submitting to a full
state rescue programme further embarrassed the Irish government.
"Many Irish people looking at the deal today will be asking
themselves why is there one set of conditions for us and another
for Spain," said Pearse Doherty, the finance spokesman of the
opposition Sinn Fein party. "Clearly the Spanish government has
secured a better deal."
Portugal has reacted to the austerity and economic hardship
attached to its 78-billion-euro ($97 billion) bailout with a
stoicism that has some commentators reaching for their history
books for explanations.
These could be rooted in the Salazar dictatorship, which
only ended in 1974, a regime that promoted traditional Catholic
ways and discouraged radical opposition.
"It (lack of resistance) has something to do with our
history, with the way that people experienced the military
regime," said Elisio Estanque, a sociologist at Coimbra
University. "Through doctrine, the regime exploited a certain
Catholic conservatism. Salazar promised to end anarchism."
Also in play may be the national characteristic of
resignation, often expressed in Portugal's melancholy fado music
that dwells on feelings of 'saudade', or a sense of loss.
Or it may well be a feeling of resigned pragmatism now that
the party is over.
"The general feeling is that people have accepted change
because there is no choice," said Antonio Barroso, an analyst at
Eurasia Group.
(Additional Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou
in Athens, Conor Humphries in Dublin and Axel Bugge in Grandola,
Portugal; Writing by Giles Elgood, editing by Peter Millership)