BRUSSELS May 11 The European Commission's top economics official said on Friday he had confidence in Spain's determination to meet its budget deficit targets.

"The Commission has full confidence in the determination of the Spanish government to meet the fiscal target in line with the pact. For Spain, the key to restoring confidence and growth is to tackle the immediate fiscal and financial challenges with full determination," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news briefing.

"This calls for a very firm grip to curb the excessive spending of regional governments."

Rehn added that by the end of May the Commission would be in a position to assess what extra measures Madrid would need to take to meet its deficit targets.

He also told the briefing he was satisfied that Italy's consolidation efforts were in line with EU budget laws. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)