BRUSSELS Nov 10 Deeper euro zone
integration is necessary to face the challenges of the sovereign
debt crisis, but the process must not create any divisions in
the euro zone or the wider European Union, the European
Commission said on Thursday.
"A slowdown of the deeper integration of euro area is not an
option either, given the challenges that we face. But this is an
open process, not an exclusive or divisive process," Commission
spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular briefing.
She quoted a speech by Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso late on Wednesday, who said that a break-up of the euro
zone or the European Union would halve EU GDP in an initial
phase.
For Germany alone, the cost of such a split would be a 3
percent economic contraction and a loss of 1 million jobs if the
euro area were to shrink to a few core member countries.
"It is a huge cost... We cannot allow the euro zone or the
European Union to fragment because it would be very much against
the interest of the European people as a whole," she said.
