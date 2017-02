WARSAW Oct 21 It is "extremely dangerous" to talk about a north-south divide in the euro area, European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said on Friday.

"I don't like at all this distinction made ... between north and south. We have just overcome 20 years ago the division between East and West," Stark told a conference in Warsaw.

"I find it extremely dangerous, not only from a political point of view, but also from an economic point of view and from an integration point of view to talk of these north-south issues," he added. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Marcin Goettig)