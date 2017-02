WARSAW Oct 21 Ever larger euro zone rescue packages risk causing more damage than the crisis they are trying to extinguish, European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said on Friday ahead of a weekend summit aimed at tackling the bloc's debt crisis.

"The financing that is provided is just to buy time, but to buy time to what end? (With) ever larger packages, there is a risk that water damage is much larger than damage done by the fire," he told a conference in Warsaw.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Marcin Goettig)