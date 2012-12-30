BERLIN Dec 30 Former German Finance Minister
Peer Steinbrueck, who is running against Chancellor Angela
Merkel in next year's election, said austerity measures being
imposed on struggling euro zone countries were too severe.
In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung (FAS), Steinbrueck said austerity measures were
pushing some countries to do too much too soon. He said there
would be massive protests in Germany if such a heavy dose of
austerity were to be imposed so quickly.
"The savings measures are too severe, they're leading to
depression," said Steinbrueck, 65, a Social Democrat (SPD) who
was finance minister from 2005 to 2009 in Merkel's right-centre
grand coalition government.
"Some societies are being forced to their knees. Budget
consolidation is in some ways like medicine. The right amount
can save lives while too much can be lethal."
Steinbrueck noted that some countries were being forced to
make spending cuts that amounted to five percent of their gross
domestic product (GDP).
"In Germany that would amount to 150 billion euros (of
spending to be cut)," Steinbrueck said. "You can imagine what
the protests would be like on German streets with that."
Steinbrueck said he and the centre-left SPD were clearly in
favour of efforts to stabilise the euro zone - due partly to
German national interests and also due to Germany's
responsibility to the European Union.
"My advice to the SPD is that we shouldn't treat the
European issue in the election campaign as a minor topic or
without being courageous," Steinbrueck said, referring to fears
in the SPD that talking about the euro zone rescue efforts would
benefit Merkel more than the SPD.
"Europe has to be stabilised out of our national interests
and out of our responsibility to Europe."