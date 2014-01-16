* 108 publicly listed banks could need 767 bln eur-study
* Authors say work should be benchmark for official tests
* EU stress test results due in November
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Jan 16 An objective stress test of the
euro zone's biggest banks could reveal a capital shortfall of
more than 770 billion euros ($1 trillion) and trigger further
public bailouts, a study by an advisor to the EU's financial
risk watchdog and a Berlin academic has found.
The study and others published ahead of the EU stress tests,
whose results are due in November, are important because they
set the expectations against which markets will judge the
credibility of the European Central Bank's attempt to prove its
banks can withstand another crisis without taxpayer help.
If official figures are far below independent estimates,
authorities will struggle to convince markets the tests are
robust enough, particularly given two previous rounds of EU
tests that failed to reassure markets of banks' health.
Banks have already raised over 500 billion euros from
investors and taxpayers since the onset of the financial crisis,
to bolster their balance sheets and help ward off a repeat of
the 2008-09 financial crisis. But the sector is again on edge
ahead of the stress tests, because of the risk that regulators
will call for even greater buffers against another credit
crunch.
The new study, by Viral Acharya, a New York University
Professor and advisor to the European Systemic Risk Board
(ESRB), and Sascha Steffen, of Berlin's European School of
Management and Technology, was circulated to banks, think tanks
and the ESRB in recent weeks.
In their paper, Acharya and Steffen said euro zone banks
would need up to 767 billion euros to bring their capital to the
level seen by the Bank of England's head of financial stability,
Andrew Haldane, as needed for the banks to have withstood the
last crisis.
The reference is to a 2012 speech where Haldane said the
world's largest banks would have needed equity equal to 7
percent of their total assets to guard against failure in the
financial crisis.
EVEN HIGHER
But the 767 billion euros figure only covers the 109 euro
zone banks in the ECB's exercise who disclose detailed data
about their finances, so the figure across the 128 banks being
tested would be even higher.
Banks across the globe will have to meet a 3 percent ratio
under the new Basel III regulation, but some national
authorities are pushing for a higher threshold.
The European Central Bank (ECB) will complete its
Comprehensive Assessment of the euro zone's 128 biggest banks by
November 2014, in a bid to finally banish doubts about their
balance sheets before Frankfurt becomes supervisor of banks
including Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and
Intesa Sanpaolo.
The ECB's work will then feed into EU-wide stress tests on
whether banks have enough set aside to weather future crises.
The authors' methodology is different from the EU and ECB
tests, which interrogate the current financial positions of the
banks and look at how much they would need to withstand specific
future stresses, such as a fall in economic activity, a stock
market crash or a global credit crunch.
"Balance sheets are not transparent enough for us to do what
the ECB will do," Steffen told Reuters. But their independence
could be an advantage.
"Objective capital shortfall estimates such as ours can
provide a valuable defense mechanism against any ... political
efforts to blunt the effectiveness of the proposed AQR (Asset
Quality Review) and the intended recapitalisation of the euro
area banking system," the paper said.
Acharya and Steffen, who singled out Belgium, Cyprus and
France as countries whose banks could have significant
shortfalls, along with Germany, also looked at how banks would
be affected by a 40 percent fall in global stock markets over a
six month period.
ADJUSTED FOR RISK
This analysis found the banks could need another 579 billion
euros in a crisis to meet a 5.5 percent prudential capital
ratio, a measure which adjusts for the riskiness of a bank's
balance sheet and is marginally higher than the 5 percent used
in the last EU tests in 2011.
A separate analysis assuming only that banks would have to
write down non-performing loan portfolios suggested a capital
shortfall of 232 billion euros, based on a "common equity Tier
One" ratio of 8 percent, a benchmark of financial solvency.
The EU has not yet said what benchmark will be used, but
reports this week said the ECB favoured a threshold of 6
percent.
That figure that would imply a lower capital requirement
than the one assumed in the researchers' loan-loss forecasts.
The EU has agreed a 55 billion euros backstop to resolve
failing banks, which will not be fully funded for another
decade. The study said this would be insufficient to deal with
fallout from the stress tests, as would other measures designed
to ensure taxpayers aren't in the firing line once more.
"Our results suggest that with common equity issuance (e.g.,
through deep-discount rights issues) and haircuts on
subordinated creditors (e.g, through bail-ins), it should be
possible to deal with many banks' capital needs," they said.
"Some will, however, require public backstops, especially if
bail-ins are difficult to implement without imposing losses on
bondholders, who may themselves be other banks and systemically
important financial institutions."