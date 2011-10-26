BRUSSELS Oct 26 The euro zone aims to leverage
its 440 billion euro bailout fund, the EFSF, "several fold" but
finance ministers will only agree the details of how that will
be done in November, according to a draft statement to be issued
after a summit on Wednesday.
The statement, obtained by Reuters, says two options are
being considered to leverage the fund, one involving it issuing
risk insurance and the other built around it taking part in a
special purpose investment vehicle. Both models could be
deployed simultaneously, the draft statement said.
The Eurogroup of finance ministers will be asked to finalise
the terms and conditions for how the EFSF will operate under the
leverage schemes in November, the statement said.
In addition, it said the EFSF's resources could be further
enhanced, possibly via cooperation with the International
Monetary Fund.
The draft statement also called on Spain to do more to bring
its budget into line, while praising it for the steps taken so
far. A paragraph on Italy, which is under pressure to do more on
pension and other reforms, was left blank but is expected to be
added later.
