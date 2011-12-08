BRUSSELS Dec 8 EU leaders are committed
to a new "fiscal compact" for the euro zone, including much
tighter budget deficit rules and debt issuance procedures, draft
conclusions from a summit of EU heads of state showed on
Thursday.
The draft, obtained by Reuters, also showed that the euro
zone plans to bring forward the introduction of its permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, to July 2012,
and give the facility a banking licence.
Such a move would give the ESM access to European Central
Bank liquidity, bolstering its ability to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis. The draft conclusions also said the ESM should have
the ability to directly recapitalise banks.
"The European Council is determined to preserve the
integrity of the EU and the coherence between the euro area and
the EU as a whole," the draft conclusions read.
"With this overriding objective in mind, and fully
determined to overcome together the current difficulties, we
agreed today on a new "fiscal compact" and on significantly
stronger coordination of economic policies in areas of common
interest.
"General government budgets shall in principle be balanced.
Member states may incur deficits only to take into account the
budgetary impact of the economic cycle or in case of exceptional
economic circumstances," it said, adding that the structural
deficit limit would be 0.5 percent of GDP.
On the ESM, which the draft said would have a capacity of
500 billion euros, the leaders agreed:
"Our common objective is for the ESM to enter into force in
July 2012... The ESM will have the possibility to directly
recapitalize banking institutions and to have itself the
necessary features of a credit institution."
It said the existing bailout fund, the EFSF, would continue
to operate until mid-2013.
