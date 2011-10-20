BRUSSELS Oct 20 France and Germany are considering holding another euro zone summit next week to agree on private sector involvement in a second Greek bailout and how to give the euro zone rescue fund more firepower, two euro zone officials said on Thursday.

European leaders meet in Brussels on Sunday but there remain large areas of disagreement, particularly over how to scale up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to make its lending more effective, with sources in Germany's governing coalition earlier saying that an agreement on the EFSF would not be reached on Sunday. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Gernot Heller)