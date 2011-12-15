BRUSSELS Dec 15 European Union leaders are expected to hold another summit in Brussels on Feb. 7-8, following a call by Germany and France on Wednesday for an extra meeting to discuss European growth, competitiveness and jobs, EU diplomats said.

"It hasn't been definitively confirmed yet, but they are looking at holding it on Feb. 7 and 8, and (EU) member states seem to be okay with that," an EU diplomat said.

At a summit on Dec. 8-9, EU leaders secured a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone, although Britain declined to join the pact.

The aim is to finalise the new agreement by March next year, which is why it may be necessary to hold an extra summit before then to sustain momentum towards the goal among EU leaders. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Luke Baker)