(Adds quotes, detail)
PARIS Dec 8 Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude
Juncker said on Thursday he hoped Britain would not stand in the
way of a solid response to the euro zone debt crisis when
leaders meet to consider treaty changes and other measures on
Thursday night and Friday.
Speaking on French state radio, Juncker, who chairs meetings
of finance ministers from the euro zone, said the euro was not
under threat but EU governments had to come up with a response
that stemmed the debt crisis.
Juncker said Britain, considered a reluctant partner in the
drive to tighten up financial sector regulation, should not be
allowed stand in the way of treaty changes and other measures
needed to address the crisis that has engulfed the euro area.
"There has to be a deal," he told France Info radio, adding
regarding the currency shared by 17 countries, "The euro itself
... is in no way at risk."
"We need a solid agreement. I would like a treaty deal that
commits the 27 (EU member countries) but if it turned out that
there were countries among the 27 unwilling to go along with us
... we will do it with 17 (euro zone countries)," he said.
"I don't want the United Kingdom setting aside entire pages
to say the United Kingdom will not do what all the others have
to do. I will not accept that," he said, citing specifically the
need to tighten financial sector regulation.
EU leaders meet for a working dinner in Brussels on Thursday
evening before a formal summit meeting on Friday where the
leaders of France and Germany are proposing a package of reforms
to tighten up on fiscal discipline and governance of the euro
zone.
Asked whether issuance of common euro zone government bonds
was an option, he said it was something that should be
considered for the longer term even if not something that could
be rolled out in coming months or before there was closer
coordination of fiscal policy in the euro zone.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's announced earlier this week
that it had put sovereign credit ratings under review across the
euro zone, signalling that some countries could be downgraded.
Juncker said he was stunned by the ferocity of the ratings
agencies but was willing to believe the timing of the
announcement was more an accident than deliberate.
"I'm not the spokesman for Standard & Poor's but I can say
after what the ratings agencies did is that a bit of pressure is
not unwelcome, but that the pressure would have existed even if
there hadn't been these warnings from the agencies," he said.
Juncker is prime minister of Luxembourg.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Toby Chopra)