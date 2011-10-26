BRUSSELS Oct 26 Euro zone leaders intend to
scale up their emergency fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility, to around 1.0 trillion euros, EU sources said on
Wednesday.
The sources said the 440 billion fund, set up last year,
would have about 250-275 billion euros available after amounts
are set aside for aid to Greece, Ireland and Portugal and for
the recapitalising the region's banks.
That amount would be leverage around four times, arriving at
a headline figure of 1.0 trillion.
"The ratio of the leverage will be of at least 4 times," one
source said, while another said the spare capacity available to
be leveraged was 250 billion to 275 billion.
The exact amount of capital available for leverage will only
be known once negotiations over a second bailout package for
Greece are agreed. Part of the problem is agreeing on credit
enhancements for the private sector. More credit enhancement
will reduce the amount of funds in the EFSF for leveraging.
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Julien Toyer, Ilona Wissenbach
and John O'Donnell; Writing by Luke Baker)