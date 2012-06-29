By Luke Baker
| BRUSSELS, June 29
BRUSSELS, June 29 They were bleary-eyed in their
crumpled suits early on Friday morning, but euro zone
negotiators were smiling after a hard-fought night of talks that
struck a surprisingly far-reaching deal to prop up the euro.
An agreement to let the euro zone's rescue funds directly
recapitalise banks - something Spain has long held out for -
went substantially beyond what almost all diplomats and finance
officials expected going into the two-day summit.
It also crossed a red-line that Germany had set down,
indicating that Chancellor Angela Merkel had to give ground
after being backed into a corner - some said held hostage - by
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and Spain's Mariano Rajoy.
Shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, after nearly six hours
of fruitless negotiation, Spain and Italy flatly refused to sign
up to a growth pact for the EU unless Germany and others agreed
to short-term measures to help them overcome the relentless
pressure from financial markets, officials said.
France, the main proponent of the growth pact, tacked
towards Spain and Italy, favouring quick action.
Germany, the Netherlands and Finland initially held out,
saying they were not going to be 'blackmailed' into delivering
short-term relief to struggling states, especially if the help
was not accompanied by strict conditions.
One official described the line the Finnish and Dutch
leaders took as particularly hard-nosed yet when push came to
shove, the threat of the euro zone's third and fourth largest
economies being driven closer to the edge, or even over it, was
too alarming to contemplate and Germany budged.
One leader in the room played down suggestions that Monti
had held a gun to the heads other EU premiers, having threatened
ahead of the meeting to drag the summit out until Sunday, but he
said it tactics had been uncompromising.
"It wasn't pretty," the leader said. For his part, Monti was
straightforward. "The process was tough, but the outcome was
good," he said as he left the summit at 5 a.m.
A senior EU official who followed the negotiations via
transcripts from the meeting room, on the 5th floor of Brussels'
Justus Lipsius building, called "Level 60", said the final
agreement was a surprise in how far it went.
"There always looked to be room to move on using the rescue
funds more flexibly, but the direct recapitalisation of banks
wasn't expected to be part of it yet," the official said.
"That opens the way for a pooling of liabilities and paves
the way for a banking resolution fund too," he said.
The deal wasn't crafted by EU leaders. Instead, euro zone
deputy finance ministers and diplomatic envoys met in a separate
room and haggled for six hours over a four-paragraph agreement
that was then put to heads of state.
The agreement contained several critical elements:
* A commitment to set up by the end of the year a
supervisory authority for euro zone banks that will be overseen
by the European Central Bank.
* Once that body is in place, the ability to use the euro
zone's permanent rescue fund, known as the European Stability
Mechanism, to directly recapitalise banks, rather than lending
to governments for on-lending to banks.
* The removal of senior, or preferred creditor status, from
ESM loans, which will calm tensions in bond markets.
* The use of the ESM and the euro zone's temporary bailout
fund, known as the EFSF, to buy euro zone bonds at auction and
in the open market, which is expected to bring borrowing costs
down.
ECB THE CORNERSTONE
The key link in the chain is the ECB, which through 2-1/2
years of crisis has been the institution that has had the most
credibility with financial markets and has frequently pointed
the way towards solutions.
By giving the ECB oversight for the euro zone's banks, both
the systemically important ones and those at a second tier that
are often more problematic, leaders are paving the way for the
creation of a banking union for the euro zone, that in time is
expected to include a bank resolution fund and shared deposit
guarantees.
That puts the ECB at the heart of the effort to break the
link between bad banks and highly indebted governments, which
has been a central cause of the crisis.
Mario Draghi, the ECB president, welcomed the agreement,
taking the rare decision to stroll into the main press area at
the summit, where around 500 journalists were gathered, to hold
an impromptu press conference.
He was instantly thronged.
"(This) showed the long-term commitment to the euro by all
member states of the euro area, and also it reached tangible
results in the shorter-term," Draghi said.
But as with every euro zone attempt to counter the crisis
since it began in early 2010 - since when 20 summits have been
held - the proof of the pudding will be in whether leaders can
deliver on their commitments.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, will have to
draw up a detailed plan for giving the ECB extra supervisory
powers, using the existing EU treaties, and hopes to do it by
September, a very tight timeframe.
Then the difficult process of getting all euro zone member
states and the European Parliament on board will begin, which
leaders are hoping can be finalised by the end of 2012.
"It's very ambitious. There's no hiding the fact that it's a
very ambitious timeline," one Commission official said.
The big question is what will happen in the interim.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell sharply on
Friday, reflecting the positive message the markets took from
the summit. But it will be at least seven months before the
steps are in place for the direct recapitalisation of banks.
In the meantime, the EFSF and then the ESM, which comes into
force next month, will be used to recapitalise Spain's teetering
banks with up to 100 billion euros.
Further down the road, officials see the bones of a banking
union, including a resolution fund to help wind-up bad banks,
coming together - a structure which would make the currency area
much safer.
The problem, as ever, is whether there is enough money in
the funds to meet all the obligations that could be put on them.
The combined resources of the rescue mechanisms is capped at
around 500 billion euros, but with 100 billion already set aside
for Spain's banks, if they are also asked to intervene against a
hostile bond market, they could run thin very quickly.
The question of whether the currency bloc's "firewall" is
sufficiently big is unlikely to go away.
(Writing by Luke Baker, editing by Mike Peacock)