BRUSSELS Oct 20 Euro zone countries will make
European Union budget rules part of national legislation by the
end of next year, a draft statement to be issued by euro zone
leaders on Sunday showed.
EU rules limit budget deficits to 3 percent of gross
domestic product and 60 percent of GDP for public debt. They say
that countries should bring budgets close to balance or into
surplus and envisage sanctions for not doing so.
The rules have been in place since the euro zone was created
in 1999, but they were not observed, partly because the
enforcement mechanism was weak. This has been changed in the
latest amendments to the rules, finalised earlier in October.
"We as euro area heads of state or government commit to ...
adoption by each euro area member state of a balanced budget
rule translating the Stability and Growth Pact deficit and debt
rules into national legislation, preferably at constitutional
level, by the end of 2012," the draft statement, obtained by
Reuters said.
The statement also reiterated that the involvement of
private sector investors in the second financing package for
debt-laden Greece would be unique and that all other euro zone
countries would honour their debt.
The aim is to end market speculation that the two other euro
zone countries under emergency loan programmes from the euro
zone and the International Monetary Fund -- Ireland and Portugal
-- could also want private investors to forgive some of their
debt.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker)