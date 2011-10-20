BRUSSELS Oct 20 Euro zone countries will make European Union budget rules part of national legislation by the end of next year, a draft statement to be issued by euro zone leaders on Sunday showed.

EU rules limit budget deficits to 3 percent of gross domestic product and 60 percent of GDP for public debt. They say that countries should bring budgets close to balance or into surplus and envisage sanctions for not doing so.

The rules have been in place since the euro zone was created in 1999, but they were not observed, partly because the enforcement mechanism was weak. This has been changed in the latest amendments to the rules, finalised earlier in October.

"We as euro area heads of state or government commit to ... adoption by each euro area member state of a balanced budget rule translating the Stability and Growth Pact deficit and debt rules into national legislation, preferably at constitutional level, by the end of 2012," the draft statement, obtained by Reuters said.

The statement also reiterated that the involvement of private sector investors in the second financing package for debt-laden Greece would be unique and that all other euro zone countries would honour their debt.

The aim is to end market speculation that the two other euro zone countries under emergency loan programmes from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund -- Ireland and Portugal -- could also want private investors to forgive some of their debt. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker)