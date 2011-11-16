STRASBOURG, France Nov 16 The euro zone
will not survive unless it becomes both more integrated in
policymaking and more disciplined, European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.
"Without this increased integration, convergence and
discipline, we will not be able to sustain a common currency,"
Barroso told the European Parliament.
"Either member states accept it -- to complete the monetary
union with an economic union that requires full discipline, full
convergence, full integration -- or if they don't accept this we
will put at risk our goal," he said.
He said that once this greater integration and discipline
are achieved, it would be natural for the 17 countries sharing
the euro to issue debt together -- what he called "stability
bonds". The Commission will present a proposal on such bonds
later this month.
"Such bonds could, if well designed, strengthen financial
stability and fiscal discipline in the euro area and thus...
sustainable growth and job creation Europe as a whole," Barroso
said.
Germany, which has the lowest financing costs in the euro
zone, fiercely opposes any joint debt issuance. But Barroso said
new instruments were needed to fight instability.
"There are no miracle solutions. We have got some kinds of
instruments to fight the current financial instability in
Europe. If we want to keep a common currency, something more is
needed, in terms of the common instruments to fight this
financial instability," he said.
He also sounded sceptical about ideas to involves large
emerging market economies, such as China, in helping to fund the
euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF).
"The truth is that next to the United States, the European
Union is the richest region in the world. And yet some are
suggesting to depend on much poorer than us, emerging economies,
countries that are much poorer than us indeed, to rescue the
European Union. I find it rather strange," Barroso said.
"The reality is stark: we have the resources in Europe to
respond, provided there is the political will. The reality is
that our member states spend more than what they receive from
taxpayers. This is the reality," he added.
