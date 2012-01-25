PARIS Jan 25 A comprehensive firewall to stop contagion spreading from Greece requires the ECB to play a more active role in the crisis and the IMF to boost its resources, as well as Europe strengthening its ESM rescue fund, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Wednesday.

"I would be in favour of everthing: the IMF (resources), strengthening the ESM, and a very active approach from the ECB and to be very honest I think we need all three of them," Borg told reporters in Paris, when asked what was needed to prevent the Greek crisis affecting other European states.

"We will not get the IMF deal through with the rest of the world at the G20 meeting (in February) without strong European commitment," Borg said.

The minister said Sweden would be willing to listen to a new proposal for a European financial transaction tax if the Commission addressed some of the problems with its existing proposal. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Bremer)