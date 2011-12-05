PARIS Dec 5 Following are highlights of a
news conference by French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel following bilateral talks in Paris to
hone joint proposals for more central control of euro zone
budgets.
PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
"The Franco-German agreement is very complete. It will be
written up in a letter and presented to (European Council
President) Herman Van Rompuy on Wednesday.
"We want to make sure that the imbalances which led to the
situation in the euro zone today cannot happen again.
"Things cannot continue as they have done up until today.
Our preference is for a treaty among the 27 (EU members), so
that nobody feels excluded, but we are open to a treaty among
the 17 (euro members), open to any state that wants to join us.
"This treaty would contain the following things:
"Firstly we want automatic sanctions in the event of a
breach of the rule on deficits below 3 percent (of GDP) and we
want it to be the case where this can only be opposed by a
qualified majority (of member states), that's to say the reverse
of the situation we have at present.
"Secondly, as we said on August 16, we want a golden rule,
that is reinforced and harmonised on the European level so that
the budgets of all 17 (euro zone) countries have a
constitutional rule to ensure that national budgets move toward
a return to balance.
"Thirdly we agreed, regarding private-sector participation,
to say that what happened with Greece will not be repeated. We
will from now on follow the jurisprudence established by the
IMF.
Fourthly we want the European Stability Mechanism brought
forward from 2013 to 2012 and, within it, that decisions not be
taken on the basis of unanimity but by qualified majority, a
quota we estimate is of around 85 percent.
Fifthly, we want a monthly meeting of heads of state and
government ... as long as the crisis continues and each meeting
must have have a precise agenda focused on the goal of boosting
economic growth in the euro zone."
"There are presidential and legislative elections. The aim
that Madame Merkel and I have is that the accord in its entirety
should be negotiated and concluded between the 17 euro zone
members in March, because we need to go fast. The ratifications
will take place after these two key French election dates.
"On Thursday and Friday we aim to get all of our proposals
approved and then we'll see around the table whether we will get
a treaty of 27 or 17.... We are aware of the seriousness of the
situation and the responsibilities on our shoulders.
"As the (French) Socialist (presidential candidate) has
spent some time with the German Socialists I won't need to
convince him (to vote for a golden rule) since the German
Socialists have voted for the golden rule in Germany.
"We can't compare what is happening in a large economy like
Italy or Spain with what is happening in Greece. What the
chancellor and I want is to tell the world that in Europe the
rule is that we pay back our debts, reduce our deficits, restore
growth.
"In this extremely worrying period and serious crisis,
France believes that the alliance and understanding with Germany
are of strategic importance... Disagreeing would mean risking
the euro zone exploding.
"We have agreed to confirm the agreement we made in our
statement (in November) with Mario Monti -- faith in the ECB and
avoiding any positive or negative comments on its action."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"We are absolutely determined to take decisions at the
upcoming summit.
"It is very important that we work as closely together as
possible... We are in a difficult situation and we need to
regain trust, as the belief that we can be taken at our word has
suffered.
"That is why at the summit we need to regain some of this
confidence and trust in our word. We want structural changes
which go beyond agreements. We need binding debt brakes, which
can be verified by the European court of Justice ... in order
for the Stability and Growth Pact to hold.
"We are open to either changing the treaty for all 27, that
would be the logical way, but if there are difficulties, if
someone can't do this, then we will say the euro is so important
to us that we will pursue treaty change for the 17 members.
"This package shows that we are absolutely determined to
keep the euro as a stable currency and as an important
contributor to European stability."
"Under the current Lisbon treaty, it is set out that a
deficit procedure can only begin when a qualified majority
supports it. We want to change this, and for this we need a
change to the treaty.
"The European Court of Justice cannot declare a budget
immediately void, as some are worried about... It will
investigate whether the debt brake is put into practice in the
national law in a way that ... the stability and growth pact is
upheld.
"Regarding the ESM, we don't want individual states to be
able to hold up the whole process, so we suggest a majority of
85 percent in favour to be sufficient.
"Greece was a one-off case, and the voluntary debt
write-down is a one-off. From now on we want questions of state
insolvency to be handled according to IMF rules.
"Regarding what we have said about the ECB, nothing has
changed. We reject the idea of euro bonds."
(Reporting by Vicky Buffery, Nick Vinocur, Catherine Bremer and
