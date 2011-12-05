(Adds details throughout)
By Leigh Thomas and Daniel Flynn
PARIS Dec 5 The leaders of France and
Germany said on Monday they would push for EU treaty change by
March to introduce closer fiscal union and sanctions for
countries flouting deficit limits in a bid to shore up
confidence in the euro zone.
President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks with his German
counterpart Angela Merkel in Paris that he hoped their plan
would win backing from all 27 EU members at a summit this week
but otherwise the 17 states of the euro zone would press ahead
with a separate treaty.
The proposal would oblige all countries in the single
currency to write a "golden rule" to balance their budgets into
their constitutions.
It would also bring forward the introduction of the euro
zone's ESM bailout fund by a year to 2012, allow it to take
decisions by a qualified majority and modify its statutes to
make clear that a debt write-down for Greece was a one-off.
Sarkozy said the Franco-German blueprint would be sent to
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy on Wednesday, in
time for EU leaders to debate it at a two-day summit starting on
Thursday evening, when it should become clear if there was
support from all 27 member states to approve it.
"We want to make sure that the imbalances which led to the
situation in the euro zone today cannot happen again. Therefore
we want a new treaty, to make clear to the peoples of Europe,
members of Europe and members of the euro zone, that things
cannot continue as they are," Sarkozy told a news conference,
flanked by the German leader.
"The aim that Madame Merkel and I have is that the entire
accord should be negotiated and concluded between the 17 members
in March, because we need to go fast," he said.
While the new rules will introduce automatic sanctions for
countries which breach a deficit limit of 3 percent of gross
domestic product, Berlin dropped its demands for the European
Court of Justice to have the power to prosecute rule breakers.
The court will instead have the mandate to review whether
balanced-budget rules which countries will have to write into
their constitutions comply with the new or revised treaty.
"The court will not have the right to cancel national
budgets," Sarkozy said.
The two leaders reiterated their opposition to the
introduction of common euro zone bonds, which Germany fears
would simply encourage peripheral members of the bloc to dodge
painful fiscal and economic reforms and continue overborrowing.
Germany, however, dropped its insistence on an explicit
mention of a clause in new bonds issued in the bloc stipulating
that private bondholders may have to share the cost of any
future bailout of a euro zone country.
"Greece was a one-off case, and the voluntary debt
write-down is a one-off," Merkel said.
(Additional reporting by Geert De Clercq and Catherine Bremer)