BERLIN Aug 18 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, who heads the Free Democrat (FDP) coalition partners, said in an interview his party would only back a European financial transaction tax if it applied to all 27 EU states, not just the euro zone.

"We will support a transaction tax if, and only if, it is implemented in all 27 European Union states," he said in an interview published on Friday in the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

"The euro zone should not be put at a disadvantage to the other EU partners," said Roesler, who is also deputy chancellor to Angela Merkel.

He said that this was particularly relevant to Britain, amid fears among bankers and exchanges in the euro zone that they could lose out to London as a financial centre if the tax were only applied to the 17 countries in the currency bloc.

Roesler's party, which is close to the business sector, has often taken a more cautious line on the euro zone crisis than the majority in the chancellor's own conservative bloc.

But, after Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy relaunched the idea of a transaction tax at a meeting in Paris on Tuesday, the German chancellor's spokesman made it clear the aim was to apply the tax to the entire European Union. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Susan Fenton)