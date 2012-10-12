PARIS Oct 12 A financial transactions tax
agreed by 11 euro zone states could be launched as soon as next
year, the EU commissioner in charge of financial regulation said
on Friday.
Nine other euro zone states joined France and Germany --
which have strongly pushed the measure -- in approving the tax
at a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels this
week, despite vocal opposition from Britain and Sweden.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said a model for how
the tax would work would be presented by year-end and it was
realistic to expect it to be implemented by 2014.
However, Commissioner Michel Barnier said that, once the
legislation was prepared by the commission, it could take only a
matter of months for the council of ministers and EU parliament
to approve it.
"If there is the political will, the courage and the
determination to do it, this tax could start in 2013," Barnier
told a news conference in Toulouse.
Commonly known as a "Tobin tax" after Nobel-prize winning
U.S. economist James Tobin proposed one in 1972 as a way of
reducing financial market volatility, it has become a political
symbol of a widespread desire to make banks, hedge funds and
high-frequency traders pay towards a wrenching debt clean-up.
The deal raised the prospect of a pioneer group of European
states for the first time launching a joint tax without the
unanimous backing of the 27-nation bloc, a move that may
fragment the Union's single market for financial services.
After heavy diplomatic pressure from Berlin, Spain and Italy
agreed to support the measure, as well as Slovakia and Estonia.
Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Greece and Slovenia also backed it.
Barnier dismissed warnings from some in the financial sector
that the tax could drive business away from Europe.
"Europe is a huge single market of 500 million consumers,
with a high purchasing power compared to the rest of the world,
and 22 million companies. The financial sector is still going to
be interested in working here," he said.
Some of the revenues could be used directly to finance the
EU budget, as well as environmental and developmental issues, he
said.
The European Commission has said a tax on stocks, bonds and
derivatives trades could raise up to 57 billion euros ($74
billion) a year if applied across all EU countries.