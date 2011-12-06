PARIS Dec 6 Standard & Poor's took the decision to issue a warning on a possible mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign debt ratings last Tuesday, an official at the French president's office said.

President Nicolas Sarkozy was informed about the blanket warning early on Monday, before S&P's evening announcement, in line with normal rating agency procedures, the official said.

Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel laid out proposals on Monday afternoon, following bilateral talks in Paris, for EU treaty changes that would reinforce surveillance of national budgets among the 17 euro zone members. (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Bremer)