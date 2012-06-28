BRUSSELS, June 28 Luxembourg's Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker is likely to stay on as the president of the
Eurogroup, while the head of the temporary euro zone bailout
fund Klaus Regling is likely to become the head the permanent
fund, euro zone officials said.
The decisions will be formally taken during talks among euro
zone leaders on Friday, one of the officials said.
Juncker has been the chairman of the powerful council of
euro zone finance ministers since 2005 and his third 2-1/2 year
term expires at the end of the month.
Officials said it was not clear, however, if Juncker, who
has been complaining about his health under the double workload
of prime minister and Eurogroup head, would stay for a full
forth term, or leave before it ends.
Regling, who has a background as an economist in the
European Commission and the International Monetary Fund, and now
runs the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), is likely
to take over the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) when it
takes effect on July 9, euro zone officials said.
One official also said that Yves Mersch, the governor of
Luxembourg's central bank, will fill the vacancy on the European
Central Bank's executive board.
(Reporting by European bureaus, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Rex Merrifield)