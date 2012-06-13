* Region's tourism to be hit in euro collapse-Euromonitor
* Tourism receipts could drop as much as 17.3 percent
* Hotel value sales would be down 15 percent
* Spending on air travel could drop 20 percent
FRANKFURT, June 13 A collapse of the euro zone
would have a crippling impact on Europe's airlines and hotel
groups, as consumers and businesses would slash their travel
budgets and prices would plummet, market researcher Euromonitor
International said.
In a worst-case scenario - a disorderly break-up of the euro
zone - Euromonitor said the number of tourists arriving in the
bloc's countries would drop by as much as 11 percent amid a
sharp recession and the resultant hit to the world economy.
Spending by tourists would decline at an even faster rate of
as much as 17.3 percent, as consumers seek out bargains and
lower demand weighs on prices, it said in a report basing its
findings on a review of previous economic downturns in times of
macroeconomic instability.
A less severe scenario than a complete euro-zone breakup
would be an exit of Greece, while the rest of the bloc remains
intact, causing a 2.8 percent decline in the number of tourist
arrivals in the region, Euromonitor estimated.
If neither scenario comes to pass, euro-zone tourist
arrivals will likely decline by 0.7 percent this year, it said.
Greeks face a cliffhanger election on Sunday that many fear
will result in the country, which relies on tourism for about a
fifth of its economic income, being forced out of the euro.
Some have said Greece would benefit from an exit from the
euro zone, after a 15 percent drop in tourism income in the
first quarter of 2012.
British tour operator Thomas Cook for instance,
which competes with TUI Travel among others, said last
month it expects a surge in bookings to Greece if it leaves the
euro zone, as holidays to the Mediterranean nation would become
better value.
In a total collapse of the euro zone, hotels could see
revenues drop by 15 percent. They would also be hit by a lack of
bank lending, leaving independent hotels with no source of
funding for investments and making them potential takeover
targets for budget chains, Euromonitor said.
Spending on plane tickets would drop by almost 20 percent as
companies slash travel budgets and tourists cancel their travel
plans or switch to trains and buses to save money.
"The macroeconomic impact of a euro zone disintegration
would be catastrophic," it said.
However low-cost carriers such as Ryanair and
easyJet would suffer much less than flag carriers such
as Deutsche Lufthansa or British Airways,
though, as they snap up increasingly cost-sensitive passengers.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)