BRUSSELS, Sept 17 Euro zone unadjusted exports
grew more than five times faster than imports year-on-year in
July, boosting the single currency area's trade surplus with the
rest of the world, data showed on Monday.
The European Union's statistics office said the unadjusted
trade surplus in the 17 countries using the euro was 15.6
billion euros in July, up from 2.1 billion in June, as exports
surged 11 percent in annual terms and imports only 2 percent.
The weakness of imports points to falling domestic demand as
the euro zone sinks deeper into the economic slowdown brought on
by the sovereign debt crisis.
Adjusted for seasonal factors, the trade surplus was only
7.9 billion euros, down from 9.3 billion in June, as exports
fell 2 percent month-on-month and imports eased 1.2 percent.
Detailed Eurostat data for July was not yet available but
the breakdown for the January-June period showed export growth
was mainly driven by sales of machinery, vehicles and other
manufactured goods.
This offset more expensive imports of energy, and smaller
imports of raw materials also helped.
The main export engine is Germany, which is responsible for
more than half of euro zone exports. The second biggest
contributor to the trade surplus is the Netherlands and the
third biggest is Ireland.
