BRUSSELS Dec 12 The first draft of a new fiscal treaty for the euro zone and 9 other EU countries will be ready by early next week, an EU diplomat said on Monday.

The head of legal services for the European Council briefed EU ambassadors on the timeline at a meeting earlier on Monday, the diplomat said.

"(He) told the 27 ambassadors this morning that a first draft will be ready by the end of the week, at the latest early next week," he said.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said earlier the treaty drafting would be completed within two weeks, and another diplomat said some versions were already circulating.

Twenty-six EU member states -- all of them apart from Britain -- agreed at a summit on Friday that they would pursue deeper fiscal integration as part of efforts to overcome the euro zone debt crisis.

Several non-euro zone countries, including Sweden, Hungary and the Czech Republic still need parliamentary approval before they can give their full backing to the move.

The aim is to have the intergovernmental treaty signed by March next year, and have it ratified by all countries, apart from Britain, by June.

