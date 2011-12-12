BRUSSELS Dec 12 The first draft of a new
fiscal treaty for the euro zone and 9 other EU countries will be
ready by early next week, an EU diplomat said on Monday.
The head of legal services for the European Council briefed
EU ambassadors on the timeline at a meeting earlier on Monday,
the diplomat said.
"(He) told the 27 ambassadors this morning that a first
draft will be ready by the end of the week, at the latest early
next week," he said.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said earlier the treaty
drafting would be completed within two weeks, and another
diplomat said some versions were already circulating.
Twenty-six EU member states -- all of them apart from
Britain -- agreed at a summit on Friday that they would pursue
deeper fiscal integration as part of efforts to overcome the
euro zone debt crisis.
Several non-euro zone countries, including Sweden, Hungary
and the Czech Republic still need parliamentary approval before
they can give their full backing to the move.
The aim is to have the intergovernmental treaty signed by
March next year, and have it ratified by all countries, apart
from Britain, by June.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; writing by Luke Baker)