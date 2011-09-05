* Trichet, Draghi urge states to enact July decisions fast
By Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Sept 5 The current and incoming head of
the European Central Bank demanded on Monday that European
governments quickly implement a strengthening of a regional
bailout fund and press ahead with wider reforms.
With some euro zone states dragging their heels in approving
the reform of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed
in July, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet and Bank of Italy
Governor Mario Draghi warned any delay risked worsening the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Draghi, who takes over from Trichet in November, also
emphasised that the ECB's sovereign bond buying programme --
which has bought breathing space in debt markets for peripheral
states such as Italy and Spain in recent weeks -- was a
temporary measure and no substitute for fiscal reforms.
On Sunday, the head of a junior government party in Slovakia
said parliament would not vote until December at the earliest on
the strengthening of the 440 billion EFSF euro zone joint rescue
fund agreed by EU leaders in July, much later than the early
October deadline euro zone officials target.
"It is clear ... that we have an absolute and total need for
all of the decisions to be implemented immediately as was
decided ... by the different heads of state and government,"
Trichet said at the conference in Paris.
Draghi, in the text of his speech posted on the Bank of
Italy Web site, warned that: "Delays or uncertainty in the
process risk reigniting market turbulence."
"The solvency of sovereign states has ceased to be a
foregone conclusion," Draghi said, calling for euro zone members
to press ahead with austerity measures and warning that ECB bond
purchases were a temporary phenomenon.
"The Programme is temporary and fully sterilized; most
importantly...it cannot be used to circumvent the fundamental
principle of budgetary discipline," Draghi said.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's backtracking on
key measures in a proposed austerity package -- which was seen
as a vital condition for the ECB's bond buying -- has alarmed
his European partners in recent days.
QUANTUM LEAP IN GOVERNANCE
Draghi said it was crucial for the EFSF, whose effective
lending capacity was raised to 440 billion euros by the
agreement in July, to be perceived by markets as having the
financial firepower to respond to the crisis.
Both he and Trichet insisted that far-reaching reforms were
needed to create a solid fiscal basis for monetary union: what
the Italian central banker called a "quantum leap" in
governance.
"We ought to have a change in the (EU) treaty which will
imply that it will be broader in scope and should imply changes
in governance," he told the conference.
Trichet said there was a consensus the currency zone needed
a substantial strengthening of its debt rules. Future reforms
could include the possibility of a central override on
decision-making by countries who fail to stick to budgetary
goals.
"(If) a country doesn't take or is incapable of taking the
required decisions, it should be possible to take them ... from
the centre of the single currency," Trichet said. "One can
imagine a federal government."
Draghi said that higher risk aversion in the wake of the
financial crisis was "here to stay", though he suggested that
sovereign debt spreads were overstretched.
"We are having a repricing of risk and the sovereign spreads
are widening ... We are bound to have some overshooting now,"
Draghi said, adding that the task of monetary policymakers was
to make sure this volatility did not block the ability of
monetary policy to stimulate a recovery.
Trichet said governments were only half-way through the
reforms needed to strengthen the fragile financial sector.
A raft of structural economic reforms were also needed in
the euro zone to improve productivity and increase growth and
employment potential, he said.
