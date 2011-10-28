BERLIN Oct 29 European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said in an interview in a German newspaper that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis was not yet over and that it was too early for the all-clear signal.

In an interview to appear in Sunday's Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Trichet said that he was, however, confident that euro zone governments would be able to restore financial stability provided the bloc's Stability Pact rules are comprehensively and more aggressively enforced.

Trichet said the agreements reached by European Union leaders this week need to be enacted in a very precise and quick manner. He called it "absolutely decisive" that those decisions are quickly and completely enacted.

He said the ECB will carefully track the progress of governments' reform measures and said the time had now come to "see some action."

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)