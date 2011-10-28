BERLIN Oct 29 European Central Bank President
Jean-Claude Trichet said in an interview in a German newspaper
that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis was not yet over and
that it was too early for the all-clear signal.
In an interview to appear in Sunday's Bild am Sonntag
newspaper, Trichet said that he was, however, confident that
euro zone governments would be able to restore financial
stability provided the bloc's Stability Pact rules are
comprehensively and more aggressively enforced.
Trichet said the agreements reached by European Union
leaders this week need to be enacted in a very precise and quick
manner. He called it "absolutely decisive" that those decisions
are quickly and completely enacted.
He said the ECB will carefully track the progress of
governments' reform measures and said the time had now come to
"see some action."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)